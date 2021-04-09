Datawallet Hits Market Cap of $501,601.42 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Datawallet has a market cap of $501,601.42 and approximately $9,391.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.47 or 0.00619784 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041120 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.