DATx 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.65 Million (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, DATx has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

