Davinci Coin Price Down 48.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $68.27 million and $9.73 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001199 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00139475 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,658,099 coins. Davinci Coin’s official website is davinci.vision . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

