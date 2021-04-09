DDKoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,023.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $23,023.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028063 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010663 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005307 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

