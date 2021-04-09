Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires 4,967 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $309,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,500,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $10,013,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. 37,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,704. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.