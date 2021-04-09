Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires 4,967 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.64. 37,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $51.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

