Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires 54,324 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 143.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,324 shares during the period. GoodRx comprises about 1.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,692,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,800,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other GoodRx news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $4,867,791.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,897,962 shares of company stock worth $69,101,192.

GoodRx stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,517. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.79. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

