Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cinemark by 39.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 161,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.94. 55,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

