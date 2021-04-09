Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,866 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 211,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

