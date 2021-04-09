Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.5% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.00. 45,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,812. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

