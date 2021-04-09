Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys 1,561 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after buying an additional 898,140 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,611,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. 189,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

