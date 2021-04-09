Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 23,948 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.16% of The Children’s Place as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. 3,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children's Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

