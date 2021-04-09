Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $12.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA IWN remained flat at $$160.40 during trading on Friday. 53,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,061. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

