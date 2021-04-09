Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,684.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 189,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.78. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

