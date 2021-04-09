Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,883 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for 2.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.02. The stock had a trading volume of 70,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,007. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

