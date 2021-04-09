Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 3.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,932,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,164,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 495,766 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,937,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after acquiring an additional 406,703 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.