Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 154.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $125.54. 80,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,821. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

