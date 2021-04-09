Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,355. The stock has a market cap of $830.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

