Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $3.97 Million in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,840,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 281,888 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000.

Shares of XME traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 263,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

