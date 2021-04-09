Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $5.20 Million in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,303,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 82,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 338,207 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.88. 211,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

