Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,141 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,056,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

