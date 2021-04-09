Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Twitter accounts for about 2.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Twitter by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Twitter by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,387,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $49,444,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 130,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,970,072. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,673,387. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.