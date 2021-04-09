Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 140,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,640. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.