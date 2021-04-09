Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Spirit Airlines comprises approximately 2.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.37. 15,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,210. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

