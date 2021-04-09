Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 12,637 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises 2.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.29.

MTCH traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,478. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.