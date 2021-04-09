Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 17,750 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 126.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.00. 45,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,812. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

