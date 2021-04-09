Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 314,746 Shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) by 3,724.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,746 shares during the period. Experience Investment accounts for 1.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Experience Investment worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Experience Investment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

Shares of EXPC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.29. 4,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Experience Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.