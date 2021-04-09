Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 95,789 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 154.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 80,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

