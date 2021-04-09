Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.59% of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ASPL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,604. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46.

About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

