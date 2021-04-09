Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 107,522 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises 2.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 54,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

