Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 134,978 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,978 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Devon Energy comprises about 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

DVN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 197,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,114,197. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

