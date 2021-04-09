Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 284,386 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for about 2.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.99% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,947,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,514,000 after buying an additional 1,345,596 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 21,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,839. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

