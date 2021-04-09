Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 2,213 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,668,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 40,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 150,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

