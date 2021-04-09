Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 48,141 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,141 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.88. 850,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,056,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

