Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $2.04 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,635,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,743,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,564,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,043. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

