Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $2.04 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capri by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,043. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

