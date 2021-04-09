Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $2.17 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Dillard’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 219.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

DDS stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. 7,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,876. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.