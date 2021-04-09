Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $3.62 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Twitter accounts for about 2.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,673,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.00. 130,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,970,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.