Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $3.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up about 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 26,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,640. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.