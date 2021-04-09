Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,978 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,114,197. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

