Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,840,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. 263,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,115. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

