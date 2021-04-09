Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.24% of The Container Store Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 2,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 65.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

