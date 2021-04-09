Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 150,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,060. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

