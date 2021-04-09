DecentBet Achieves Market Cap of $768,842.51 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 53.2% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $768,842.51 and $6,336.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00085598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.42 or 0.00618492 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041194 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.