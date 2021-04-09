Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

