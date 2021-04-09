DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 65.8% against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $61.38 million and $2.79 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00296073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

