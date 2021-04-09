Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $3,623,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,751. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

