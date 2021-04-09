DeFi Bids 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $125,798.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 81.7% higher against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $125,798.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00084534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.45 or 0.00621548 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037910 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,438,430 coins and its circulating supply is 12,910,659 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.