Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.84 or 0.00460574 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005180 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.34 or 0.04652132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.