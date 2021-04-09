DEJAVE (DJV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.47 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for $1,696.38 or 0.02871682 BTC on major exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $37,584.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.00315318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00757986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,374.96 or 1.00507948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.11 or 0.00739919 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

